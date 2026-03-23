Police Investigate Early Morning Shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WOWO) — Police are investigating after a shooting left one person injured early Sunday morning in South Bend.

Officers were called just before 3 a.m. to East Fox Street near Riley High School after reports of gunfire in the area.

When police arrived, they found one person who had been shot. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover, according to WNDU.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting or whether a suspect has been identified.

The investigation remains ongoing as police continue gathering information about what happened.