Trump endorses Braun’s pick for Lieutenant Governor

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) – The race for the Lieutenant Governor nomination from Republican Delegates just got some high profile attention.

Former President Donald Trump, who has endorsed Senator Mike Braun for Governor, is now endorsing his Lt. Governor pick, Rep. Julie McGuire.

Trump took to twitter to endorse Braun’s pick two days before delegates will cast their vote.

McGuire has been locked in a contentious race with Hamilton County pastor Micah Beckwith, who has been recruiting delegates and whipping votes for the state republican convention, Saturday.

This breaks from the norm which usually involves just accepting the governor candidate’s pick.