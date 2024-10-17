Warsaw man behind bars after inappropriate relationship with NY teen

WARSAW, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) – A joint investigation between New York State Police and Indiana State Police landed a man from Warsaw behind bars Tuesday morning.

They say 25-year-old Tyler Harmon contacted a 14-year-old girl in New York over the social media platforms Omegle and Snapchat to engage in sexual activity. They believe he traveled to meet this girl on three occasions over the course of a year to do that. Harmon was arrested at his home.

Harmon is now facing 27 charges. Those include five counts of sexually motivated felony, and nine counts of rape in the third degree.

Harmon was taken to the Kosciusko County Jail where he awaits extradition to Warren County, New York.