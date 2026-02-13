Sale of 13 Michigan Dams Sparks Safety, Cost, and Environmental Concerns

LANSING, MI (WOWO) State officials and outside groups are questioning Consumers Energy’s proposal to sell 13 Michigan hydropower dams to a private equity firm, arguing the plan may not benefit ratepayers or the public.

Consumers Energy says the $1.2 billion sale to Confluence Hydro is cheaper than maintaining or decommissioning the dams, which generate small amounts of expensive electricity. The company plans to buy the power back at $160 per megawatt-hour with a 2.5% annual increase over 30 years.

Critics, including state regulators, environmental organizations, and ratepayer advocates, argue the company inflated the cost of alternatives and raised concerns about safety, high electricity costs, and long-term environmental impacts. Michigan has a history of dam sales that left private owners unable to maintain aging structures, sometimes resulting in costly failures.

Neighboring communities have expressed support for the sale, citing benefits to property values and local identity tied to the dams’ lakes. However, environmental groups stress that decommissioning dams could better protect rivers, which are fragmented and warmed by impoundments.

The Michigan Public Service Commission, which reviews the sale, noted the deal could create “stranded assets” if new owners fail to maintain the dams. Officials have recommended requiring financial guarantees from Hull Street Energy, Confluence’s parent company, to ensure long-term responsibility.

Other proposed conditions include limits on selling the dams, financial protections for ratepayers, and returning surrounding land to the state if it is no longer used for hydropower according to Bridge Michigan.

The Public Service Commission is expected to issue a final decision on the sale by September.