Ohio State Professor Assaults Journalist During Campus Interview

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) An Ohio State University faculty member has been placed on administrative leave after striking a journalist during an on-campus interview, according to NBC4.

The incident occurred in the Salmon P. Chase Center for Civics, Culture and Society, where reporter Mike Newman, 45, was attempting to interview former university president Gordon Gee. Video obtained by NBC4 shows Assistant Professor Luke Perez, 40, stepping in front of Newman, knocking a camera from his hand, and swinging at his head. Newman fell to the ground during the incident.

Newman told NBC4 he considered the encounter both a physical assault and a violation of his First Amendment rights. He was filming a mini-documentary that included questioning Gee on issues including student debt and ongoing concerns related to past scandals.

Ohio State spokesperson Ben Johnson confirmed that Perez has been placed on administrative leave while the university conducts a full investigation and thorough review of the facts. The incident is under review by OSU Police.

Perez did not have a public statement regarding the incident, and Newman and his attorney, Rocky Ratliff, emphasized that the attack occurred in a public building where journalists have access.

The Salmon P. Chase Center was recently established to promote intellectual diversity and free speech on campus and recently announced a new course called Profiles in American Leadership.