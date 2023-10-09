Fort Wayne Holiday Tradition Beginning To Take Shape

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): For the 19th time, “Christmas on Broadway” will help kickoff the holiday season in the Summit City. The celebration will take place on Friday, November 17, 2023, beginning at 5:30 p.m., spotlighting this year’s local charitable organization, Erin’s House for Grieving Children. The tree lighting and brilliant fireworks display is in the heart of the ’07 Neighborhood on the Broadway Plaza, which is in front of the Shine & Hardin building.

“This year, ‘Christmas On Broadway’ will assist the mission of Erin’s House to provide support for children, teens, and their families who have experienced a death. Hopefully, the participation of those whom Erin’s House help support will bring rays of joy and hope to the families who may otherwise experience a sense of loneliness and emptiness during the holiday season,” said event coordinators, Steve Shine and Tom Hardin of Shine & Hardin, LLP, who originated the holiday celebration 19 years ago.

Again, this year, the nationally acclaimed Concordia Lutheran High School Marching Band, under the direction of Band Leader Jennifer Porath, will begin the festivities by leading the parade down Broadway, marching to and playing music of the holiday season and leading the way for the sparkling fire truck carrying Santa Claus down Broadway. The parade route will begin at Broadway and Creighton and end at the Broadway Plaza, where the magnificent 40-foot Colorado spruce will be lit at 6:00 p.m., to a background of fireworks and Christmas songs.

Once arriving at the Plaza, Santa Claus and his helpers will be handing out Santa hats to all of the children in attendance, as well as being joined by one of his reindeers, presenting an opportunity for the children to pet, many of whom will experience greeting a live reindeer for their first time. In addition to getting to see the live reindeer, children will also be treated to rides on the miniature train aptly named the Polar Express which will be located adjacent to the Shine & Hardin building.

A new addition to this year’s celebration will be both a food truck and beverage truck to make the holiday revelers’ visit to the Broadway Plaza even more fun and enticing. The food truck service will be provided by Smoking J’s, well known in the surrounding area for, “meat, mac & more,” including egg rolls, mac & cheese, chicken, pork and brisket. The beverage truck will be provided by Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck, featuring a variety of items including hot specialties such as latte, cappuccino, mocha, hot chocolate and more.

With all the festivities, “Christmas On Broadway” will kick off the 76th Annual WOWO Penny Pitch (itself one of the longest and continuous holiday charities in the community) at 3:00 p.m. on November 17th when the Pat Miller Program begins broadcasting live from the Broadway Plaza until 6:00 p.m. Motorist using Broadway will have the opportunity as they drive by the Broadway Plaza to contribute to the WOWO Penny Pitch by dropping their donation into donation buckets held by the members of the WOWO staff.

This year’s tree has been donated by Northeastern REMC, and other parts of the event are made possible by the Fort Wayne Komets, Mudrack Tree Service, Lake City Bank, Brigadoon Fitness, IU Health, Prairie Farms Dairy, Deister Machine Company, Heller Homes, CME Construction, Kissinger Electric, and the Downtown Improvement District,” said Steve Shine and Tom Hardin.

The ceremonies begin on Friday, November 17th at 5:30 P.M. with the ceremonial lighting of the Christmas tree and fireworks display set for 6 P.M.