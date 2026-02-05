Scam Call Led to Fatal Ohio Uber Driver Shooting

SPRINGFIELD, OH (WOWO) William Brock, 83, has been sentenced to 21 years to life in prison for the fatal shooting of Uber driver Loletha Hall nearly two years ago, according to Clark County Common Pleas Court records and 10TV reporting.

Brock was convicted last month on charges of murder, felonious assault, and kidnapping. The incident occurred on March 25, 2024, after Brock received a scam call claiming a relative was in jail and needed money for bail. Investigators say the call escalated to threats and demands for money, leading Brock to confront Hall when she arrived at his home to pick up a package.

Authorities report Hall, who was unarmed and suffered from medical conditions, attempted to leave the scene and was shot multiple times by Brock. She was flown to a Dayton hospital, where she later died during surgery.

Brock reportedly called 911 after the shooting, claiming someone was attempting a robbery at his property. Court records show he was injured in a struggle with Hall near her vehicle. One year after Hall’s death, her estate filed a wrongful death lawsuit seeking more than $25,000 in damages.

Brock’s attorney has filed a motion for acquittal and a new trial following the conviction, according to WBNS 10TV.