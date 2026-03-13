Schools, Speech, Students

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Governor Mike Braun is calling on Indiana schools to support student groups that promote free speech and debate, including chapters tied to Turning Point USA.

Turning Point USA says its Club America program is expanding into several states, with Indiana now part of that effort. A new proclamation encourages schools to allow and support student groups focused on free expression and open dialogue.

Standing with Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith and leaders from the organization, Braun announced the proclamation encouraging schools and universities to allow groups that promote freedom of speech and debate.

The proclamation urges schools to take steps to allow organizations like Turning Point USA chapters to operate on campuses and promote what Braun described as the values of liberty and free expression.

Turning Point USA says it is working to expand Club America chapters in high schools across the country, organizing students around ideas such as free markets, limited government and civic engagement.

Braun says the goal is to make sure students with different viewpoints have a place to speak and organize.

The announcement also comes as Indiana’s Secretary of State launches a voter registration partnership with Turning Point USA. The effort could include voter registration drives at high schools and programs allowing some students to work at polling locations.

Braun says the proclamation is not meant to favor any organization but to make sure students are free to express their views and take part in debate.