Search for weapons at North Side turns up empty after lockdown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – North Side High School was placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday morning after a 911 caller told dispatchers they saw someone with a weapon inside the school.

The caller was a student, according to our partners in news at 21Alive.

A Fort Wayne Community Schools release says the suspect was identified and searched, but no weapon was found.

A message was sent to North Side High School parents and families, which reads:

“North Side families: A short time ago a student called 911 to report seeing someone with a gun in the building. As police and administrators worked to identify the individual, North Side was placed on lockdown, which means students stayed in their classrooms and did not move about the building. No one was allowed to enter or exit the building. The individual was identified and searched with no weapon found. Administrators and police are continuing to investigate but have released the lockdown and students are returning to their regular schedule. Students remained calm and followed procedures during this lockdown. We will send additional information as it is available.”

While police continue to investigate, the school’s lockdown has been lifted.