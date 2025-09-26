Second Man Arrested in Alleged DeKalb County Fair Shooting

Auburn, Ind. (WOWO) — Police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with an alleged shooting that caused panic near the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair Wednesday night.

The suspect, identified as Darion Hunter of Angola, was taken into custody without incident at his residence following a multi-agency investigation. He is facing preliminary charges of Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon (Level 4 Felony) and Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon (Level 5 Felony).

According to the Auburn Police Department, officers responded to multiple 911 calls around 8:20 p.m. reporting shots allegedly fired near the 100 block of 6th Street, just north of the fairgrounds. Law enforcement was on the scene within minutes. No injuries from the gunfire were reported, though one person suffered minor injuries from an earlier physical altercation.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses to identify Hunter. In the video, he can allegedly be seen joining the altercation, pulling a handgun, firing two rounds, and fleeing on foot.

Police emphasized that this was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the public. However, security has been increased at the fair for the remainder of the week, including more uniformed officers, undercover patrols, and surveillance in and around the fairgrounds.

The DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and determine final charges. Hunter is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Authorities are still asking anyone with information or video of the incident to contact Detective Adam Barton at the Auburn Police Department at (260) 920-3200, ext. 1906.