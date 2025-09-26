Gunfire Rocks DeKalb Fairgrounds – Alleged Shooter in Custody

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO) — A chaotic scene unfolded Wednesday night just steps from the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair when an alleged shooting near the fairgrounds led to the arrest of a 20-year-old man from Angola, Indiana.

According to Auburn Police, officers were dispatched around 8:20 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired in the 100 block of 6th Street, just north of the fairgrounds. Officers arrived within two minutes, detaining multiple individuals at the scene and securing the area.

No Injuries Reported, But Tensions High

Following a preliminary investigation, officials say there was a brief altercation between several young men, during which one person sustained minor injuries. Witnesses and video footage reviewed by police show Darion Hunter, 20, of Angola, allegedly running toward the group, briefly joining the altercation, then allegedly drawing a handgun, firing two shots, and fleeing the scene on foot.

No one was injured by the alleged gunfire, and police say no additional shots were fired elsewhere in or around the fairgrounds.

Hunter was arrested later that evening at his residence in Angola without incident.

Felony Charges Filed

Hunter now faces preliminary charges of:

Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon (Level 4 Felony)

Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon (Level 5 Felony)

The DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and determine final charges for all individuals involved. As of now, Hunter is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Enhanced Security for the Remainder of the Fair

In response to the incident, the Auburn Police Department has coordinated with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, and other agencies to increase law enforcement presence throughout the fairgrounds.

That includes:

Uniformed officers

Undercover patrols

Covert surveillance

Police emphasized that this appears to be an isolated incident and that the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair remains safe for families and fairgoers.

“This type of criminal behavior will not be tolerated — not during the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair, and not at any time in our community,” said Auburn Police Chief Cory Heffelfinger in a statement.

Ongoing Investigation

Anyone who may have video footage of the incident or additional information is urged to contact Detective Adam Barton with the Auburn Police Department at 260-920-3200 ext. 1906.

Authorities also thanked the public for their cooperation, as well as assisting agencies including the Auburn Fire Department, Angola Police Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, and the DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office.