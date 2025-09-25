Second Person Arrested Following Incident At DeKalb County Free Fall Fair

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — On September 25, 2025, the Auburn Police Department began an investigation into allegations of intimidation and harassment related to a shooting that occurred at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair on September 24, 2025.

The suspect, Aaron McNutt age 19, who resides in the 200 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, IN, was identified as sending threatening messages via Snapchat. During an interview, McNutt acknowledged that the messages could be perceived as threatening but denied any intent to carry out violent acts.

Several firearms belonging to McNutt were seized during the investigation. McNutt was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on charges of Intimidation, a Level 6 Felony, and Harassment, a Class B Misdemeanor.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Anyone with information regarding threats from other parties is encouraged to contact Lieutenant Detective Aaron Quick at 260-920-3200 ext. 1905.