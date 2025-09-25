Police Respond After Shots Fired At DeKalb County Free Fall Fair On Wednesday

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — On Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at approximately 8:20 p.m., law enforcement received multiple calls reporting shots fired in the 100 block of 6th Street, just north of the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair. Officers from the Auburn Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, and members of the Auburn Fire Department responded and were on scene within two minutes to assess and control the situation. Several persons of interest were detained at that time and shortly thereafter. Following a preliminary investigation, it was determined that no one had been injured by the gunfire and there was no further immediate threat to the public.

The Auburn Police Department, with assistance from the Indiana State Police, began a full investigation. Through witness interviews, video footage from local businesses and residences, and other evidence, investigators identified the shooter as Darion Hunter, 20, of Angola, Indiana. Video evidence shows a brief physical altercation between several young males, during which one individual received minor injuries. Hunter can be seen running toward the group, briefly engaging in the altercation, then drawing a handgun, firing two rounds, and fleeing north on 6th Street. No additional gunfire was located, and there is no evidence of any other shooting at the fairgrounds or surrounding area.

Hunter was later arrested at his residence in Angola without incident. He has been preliminarily charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon (Level 4 Felony) and Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon (Level 5 Felony). The DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make the final charging decision for all individuals and crimes involved. As always, a criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

If anyone has any additional information or video of this incident, please contact Detective Adam Barton with the Auburn Police Department at 260-920-3200 ext. 1906.

While this appears to be an isolated incident, the Auburn Police Department understands the community’s concern for the safety of the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair. Police have been working closely with the DeKalb County Fair Board to coordinate additional security resources. For the remainder of the fair, there will be an enhanced law enforcement presence, including uniformed officers, undercover officers, and covert surveillance provided by the Auburn Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, and partner agencies. These measures are in place to ensure public safety and to provide reassurance to our community. The Auburn Police Department maintains that the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair remains a safe event for families to attend and enjoy. “Chief of Police Cory Heffelfinger emphasizes that this type of criminal behavior will not be tolerated not only during the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair, but at any time in our community.”

The Auburn Police Department wishes to thank the community members who assisted with this investigation, as well as the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn Fire Department, Angola Police Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, and the DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office for their cooperation and support.

Statement from Mayor Dave Clark, City of Auburn

Public safety will always remain the top priority for the City of Auburn. I commend the Auburn Police Department, Auburn Fire Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, and the Indiana State Police for their swift actions in securing the scene and protecting our community. The City of Auburn is committed to working hand in hand with our public safety partners to ensure that the safety and well-being of our residents is always at the forefront.

Dave Clark

Mayor, City of Auburn, Indiana