Michigan Job Creation Agency Under Fire

MICHIGAN, (WOWO) — With a budget deadline looming, Michigan’s powerful job-creation agency – the MEDC – is under fire.

Lawmakers are debating whether to cut or restructure billions in cash-for-jobs subsidies that critics say haven’t paid off.

According to Bridge Michigan — Governor Whitmer wants to preserve them, warning of lost economic opportunity.

The agency is also under investigation after a $20 million grant to a board member raised red flags.

A state shutdown is on the line if no deal is reached.