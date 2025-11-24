Secretary Rollins Announces $30 Million Food Purchase To Back U.S. Producers

WASHINGTON, (WOWO) — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins today announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) intent to purchase up to $30 million in fresh fruit from American farmers and producers to distribute to food banks and nutrition assistance programs across the country. These purchases are being made through USDA’s authority under Section 32 of the Agriculture Act of 1935 and will assist producers and communities in need. With this action, the Trump Administration is bolstering American prosperity by supporting American agriculture, rural communities, and those in need of nutrition assistance.

“President Trump is standing with America’s farmers, especially right now while the farm economy recovers from years of neglect under the last administration. Certain commodities are experiencing a surplus and USDA is ensuring these crops do not go to waste and instead go to Americans in need across the country,” said Secretary Brooke Rollins. “These fresh fruits will reach those in need, boosting healthier options for Americans at food banks across the country, all while benefitting American farmers facing unfair actions from foreign competitors.”

Agricultural Marketing Service Section 32 Purchases

On an ongoing basis, AMS purchases a variety of domestically produced and processed agricultural products as authorized by Section 32 of the Agriculture Act of 1935. These “USDA Foods” are provided to USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) nutrition assistance programs, including food banks that operate The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), and are a vital component of the nation’s food safety net.

USDA AMS will purchase $30 million of the following commodities: