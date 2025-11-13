Semi Crash Claims Life of Delaware County Deputy

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Corporal Blake Reynolds, who was killed early Wednesday morning while assisting a driver along Interstate 69 near Yorktown.

Emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes near mile marker 247 around 3:30 a.m. Investigators say Corporal Reynolds had stopped to help a disabled semi-truck that was partially in the roadway. While on scene, another northbound semi lost control and struck both the disabled truck and Reynolds’ patrol vehicle.

Reynolds was taken to Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, where he died despite life-saving efforts.

The driver of the semi that lost control has been identified as 39-year-old Teddy Malcom Johnson of New Haven. He was airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and underwent emergency surgery. His condition has not been released.

Corporal Reynolds was a four-year veteran of the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Tony Skinner said the department is deeply saddened by the loss and is asking the public to keep the deputy’s family and colleagues in their thoughts.

Indiana State Police are leading the crash investigation. The northbound lanes of I-69 were closed for several hours following the collision.