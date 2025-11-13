Allen County Department of Health Invests in Community Wellness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Department of Health is awarding $840,000 in public health grants to 13 local organizations for 2026 through its Health First Allen County initiative.

Launched in 2023, Health First Allen County ensures a strong platform to deliver Core Public Health Services as required by state law. Since the program began, nearly $6 million has been distributed to partner organizations.

The 2026 grants will support programs in seven areas: maternal and child health, trauma and injury prevention, access and referrals to clinical care, chronic disease prevention, school and student health, immunizations, and fatality review and prevention.

“Our partners are as reliable as they are creative and dedicated,” said Mindy Waldron, Allen County Health Department Administrator. “They have stepped up again to serve residents and tackle challenging public health issues.”

The department continues to provide essential services including immunizations, disease testing and prevention, food inspections, vector and pollution control, and vital records management.

“Simply put, these partners help us broaden our reach to do more,” said Dr. Thomas Gutwein, Allen County Health Commissioner. “It’s encouraging to know so many care so deeply about our community.”

Funding for the statewide Health First Indiana initiative has been reduced by nearly 75% starting in 2026, prompting adjustments to the local grant program while still striving to meet state-mandated Core Public Health Services.

A full list of grant award winners and program descriptions is available here