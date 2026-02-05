Semi Driver In Fatal Jay County Crash Taken Into Custody On Immigration Warrant

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The driver of a semi involved in a deadly crash on State Road 67 that killed four people has been taken into custody on an immigration warrant, according to the Jay County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Larry Newton confirmed to 21Alive News that 30-year-old Bekzhan Beishekeev of Philadelphia was released to federal authorities Thursday morning on an immigration warrant.

Indiana State Police say the crash occurred around 4 p.m. Tuesday on S.R. 67 near County Road 550 East.

According to our partners in news at 21ALIVE, investigators report that 44-year-old Gert Pretoruis of Geneva was driving a semi eastbound on S.R. 67 and had slowed for traffic. Beishekeev, also driving eastbound in a semi, failed to stop and swerved into the westbound lane, where his truck struck a van driven by 55-year-old Donald Stipp of Portland.

Four of the six people inside the van were killed in the collision.

The Jay County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 50-year-old Henry Eicher, 25-year-old Menno Eicher, 19-year-old Paul Eicher, and 23-year-old Simon Girod, all of Bryant.

Stipp survived the crash and has since had a GoFundMe created to assist with expenses related to his recovery.

The crash remains under investigation by Indiana State Police.