Semi Truck Fire On I-65

ROSELAWN, Ind. (WOWO) — A tanker truck caught fire near Roselawn on I-65 in the southbound lanes in northern Indiana Monday afternoon, said Indiana State Police.

The incident began about 1 p.m.

“We believe right now it was a brake fire,” said State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield, with the Lowell Post. “They pulled over, saw the brakes were extremely hot. There was nothing they could do. The tractor caught on fire and that spread to the trailer.”

The trailer was loaded with spray paint, which is highly flammable.

“Those caught on fire and it created quite a mess. It caught the woods on fire in the median as well as the side of the interstate itself. It caught on fire, it got that hot.”

The driver of the tanker was able to get out and was not hurt.

The interstate is expected to be shut down for several hours because of damage to the surface. Cleanup may take well into the night.

“The interstate has turned to gravel because of the heat,” said Fifield, who said INDOT would have to figure out how to repair the roadway.

Traffic was being diverted off the interstate near Exits 230 and 240. State Rd. 33, U.S. 41 and 31 were the alternates. But, Fifield said those routes were all jam packed with traffic that was diverted from the interstate.