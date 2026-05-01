Three Injured in U.S. 40 Crash Involving Livestreaming Pedestrian

CENTERVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) — Authorities say a pedestrian who was livestreaming on social media was struck in a crash involving two vehicles Tuesday afternoon in rural Wayne County.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 40 and Hildabrand Road, about three miles west of Centerville.

Investigators say the pedestrian, identified as Isaiah Marquis Thomas, was walking westbound while livestreaming—reportedly on Twitch—as part of a fundraiser for underprivileged children when the crash occurred.

Authorities say Thomas was struck during a collision involving a car and an SUV. The impact was captured live on the stream according to WISH TV.

Thomas, along with driver Joyce Nicole Deloney and a juvenile passenger, was transported to Reid Health for treatment. Officials say their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation as deputies work to determine exactly how the collision unfolded.