Senator Braun Endorses Trump In 2024 Presidential Race

JASPER, Ind.(NETWORK INDIANA): Indiana Republican Senator Mike Braun is endorsing Donald Trump for President in 2024.

Braun says he’s seen firsthand how the “Washington swamp” works against Hoosiers and works overtime to hamper prosperity.

“Donald Trump is a businessman and outsider. Together, we took on the Washington swamp with a historic victory in the 2018 Indiana Senate race,” said Braun.

He also believes Trump is the candidate capable of “returning us to the America First policies that delivered unmatched prosperity and security for the American people.”

“We installed constitutional conservatives on the Supreme Court who have protected the unborn and our Second Amendment rights, and we disrupted the cozy, self-serving Washington elites who are bankrupting our country,” said Braun.

Trump supported Braun in his 2018 Senate run when he defeated then-incumbent Democrat Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly.

Braun is also running for Governor of Indiana, having filed election papers on November 30, 2022, and declared his candidacy on December 12.

Sen. Todd Young, who also represents Indiana said earlier this year that he would not support Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign.