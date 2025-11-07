Senator Jim Banks To Host 4th Annual Northeast Indiana Defense Summit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Senator Jim Banks will host his 4th Annual Northeast Indiana Defense Summit on November 11th and 12th, bringing top national security and industry leaders to Fort Wayne.

The event, which focuses on Indiana’s role in national defense, features an impressive lineup.

Scheduled speakers include Senator Banks, Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker, and The Adjutant General Larry Muennich on Tuesday, and the Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and the Secretary of the Navy John Phelan on Wednesday.