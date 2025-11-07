November 7, 2025
Local News

Senator Jim Banks To Host 4th Annual Northeast Indiana Defense Summit

by Network Indiana0
(Photo Supplied / Jim Banks for Congress)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Senator Jim Banks will host his 4th Annual Northeast Indiana Defense Summit on November 11th and 12th, bringing top national security and industry leaders to Fort Wayne.

The event, which focuses on Indiana’s role in national defense, features an impressive lineup.

Scheduled speakers include Senator Banks, Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker, and The Adjutant General Larry Muennich on Tuesday, and the Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and the Secretary of the Navy John Phelan on Wednesday.

Related posts

Flames Erupt at Mobile Home on West Washington Center Road

Kayla Blakeslee

IPFW Placed on Two Years Probation by NCAA

Tom Franklin

IU researchers get $2M to study traumatic brain injuries

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.