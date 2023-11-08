Senator Young Co-Sponsors MERIT Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO): On Tuesday, Republican U.S. Senator Todd Young, and Democrat Tim Kaine from Virginia introduced the Merit-Based Educational Reforms and Institutional Transparency Act, aka the “MERIT Act” which would aim to end the practice of colleges and universities giving “preferential treatment” in the admissions process based on an applicant’s relationship to alumni or donors of the deciding institution.

The MERIT Act would amend the Higher Education Act to add a new standard for accreditation in order to prevent accredited colleges and universities – institutions that are recognized for maintaining a certain level of educational quality – from giving “preferential treatment” during the admissions process.

Background: