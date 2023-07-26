Senator Young Helps Introduce Legislation To Protect American Motorsports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO): New Legislation has been introduced in part by one Senator from Indiana to protect American motorsports. Republican U.S. Senator from Indiana, Todd Young along with Virginia Democratic Senator, Mark R. Warner Tuesday introduced the Motorsports Fairness and Permanency Act of 2023, bipartisan legislation that would make permanent a tax classification on depreciating assets for motorsports entertainment facilities. The legislation would allow venues to more effectively plan improvements and make safety updates, bringing additional jobs and positive economic impacts to surrounding communities.

“Motorsports are engrained in Indiana’s history and culture and play a major role in our state’s economy,” said Senator Young. “This bill will make a simple fix to our tax code to give speedways the ability to make needed improvements, invest in safety, and enhance the spectator experience. I’m proud to support this bill on behalf of the Hoosier motorsports industry and race fans across Indiana.”

Since 2004, Congress has enacted temporary extensions to allow investments inside a motorsports entertainment complex to qualify for a seven-year recovery period for tax purposes. This accelerated depreciation provision was most recently extended in 2020 and is set to expire at the end of 2025.