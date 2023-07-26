Trailer Fire On I-69 Northbound Stalls Traffic In Huntington County

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Shortly before 6:30 A.M. crews were called to the scene of I-69 Northbound in Huntington County on reports of a vehicle fire. Early reports from our partners in news at 21Alive indicate that a trailer hauling passenger car tires caught fire and has since blocked all lanes of I-69 Northbound.

Traffic has since stalled just south of the Warren exit (Exit 273), 10 miles north of Marian (Exit 264). Officials from INDOT says this will hamper northbound travel for the next several hours

Stay tuned as we will give you the latest all morning long with timesaver traffic.