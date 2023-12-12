Delphi Murders Arguments To Be Heard By Indiana Supreme Court

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): The Indiana Supreme Court will hear oral arguments next month in the Delphi Murders case.

The Supreme Court announced Monday that the arguments will be heard January 18th at 11am to hear requests from Richard Allen.

Allen has asked the Supreme Court justices to reinstate his original defense lawyers, and remove Special Judge Frances Gull from the trial.

Judge Gull cited “gross negligence” when she removed attorney’s Andrew Baldwin and Bradley Rozzi from the case.

Allen’s legal team claims Judge Gull is biased against them which is why Allen wants her off the trial. He also wants the judge to schedule his trial within 70 days of a ruling.

His trial is currently set for October 2024.

Allen faces two counts of murder in the February 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German.