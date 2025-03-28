Severe Storms This Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — A strong storm system moving into Indiana this weekend could bring severe weather on Sunday, with all modes of severe threats possible, including damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.

By Friday afternoon, sunshine will return, and southwest winds will pick up to 30-35 mph. Highs will surge into the upper 70s, making it the warmest day in two weeks. Dry and breezy conditions will continue Friday night, setting up a mild evening for Purdue fans and March Madness events.

Clouds will increase Saturday, with rain chances returning by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will remain warm, but conditions will turn unsettled ahead of a powerful cold front.

On Sunday, storms are expected to develop, with the potential for severe weather across the state. Forecasters warn that strong winds, hail, and tornadoes are all possible. The system will move out by Monday, bringing cooler air to start the week.

Residents are advised to stay weather-aware and monitor updates as the storm system approaches.