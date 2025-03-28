Hoosier Coffee Recall Issued

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — Thousands of pounds of coffee have been recalled in Indiana and 14 other states after bags labeled as “decaf” actually contained caffeine.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a Class II recall on Monday, pulling 692 cases of 12 oz bags of Our Family Foods City Cherry Decaf Coffee. The affected products were sold in Indiana, as well as Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

The recall came after the coffee was mislabeled as decaffeinated but contained caffeine. The FDA defines a Class II recall as involving products that could cause temporary health issues, but serious adverse health effects are unlikely.

The recalled bags have the UPC code 0-70253-11080 and a “Best Use By” date of 08/03/2025. Our Family Foods clarified that this recall only affects the City Cherry Decaf Coffee and not other products from the brand.

If you have purchased the affected coffee, you can return it to the store for a refund or replacement. Our Family Foods apologized for any inconvenience and reassured customers that their health and safety are top priorities.