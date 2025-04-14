Community Harvest Food Bank And Food insecurity

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Community Harvest Food Bank served a record 2,024 families during last Saturday’s Helping Hands food distribution, the highest number in its 40-year history.

Just last month, the food bank helped around 1,940 families.

Leaders say rising costs and flat wages have increased demand over the past three years.

Despite the higher need, the food bank continues to provide 50 pounds of food per family, along with unlimited produce and baked goods.

With fewer donations expected this summer, the food bank is asking churches, offices, and others to host food drives.