Shelter-in-Place Order Lifted Following Chemical Spill Near Downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A shelter-in-place order was issued Tuesday afternoon after a chemical spill at a warehouse southeast of downtown Fort Wayne.

According to our partners in news at 21ALIVE, the alert was sent shortly before 2 p.m., advising residents near the 700 block of Hayden Street to remain indoors with windows closed while emergency crews responded to the incident. The order has since been lifted.

According to officials, approximately 350 gallons of nitric acid spilled at the Webb Chemical Warehouse, located at 702 Hayden St. A Fort Wayne Fire Department official at the scene said some of the chemical entered the sewage system, and crews were working to remove it.

The spill created a cloud of fumes that officials warned could cause respiratory irritation. Hayden Street remains closed, and motorists are asked to avoid the area.