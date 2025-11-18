November 18, 2025
Coroner Identifies Man Killed In Reed Street House Fire

by David Scheie0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly house fire last week as a 77-year-old Fort Wayne man.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department says crews were called around 1:30 a.m. on November 11 to a home in the 3000 block of Reed Street. Firefighters rescued one person from inside, but the individual later died from injuries sustained in the fire.

On Tuesday, the coroner identified the victim as Willie L. Williams of Fort Wayne. His death has been ruled an accident.

Fire investigators previously determined the cause of the fire was accidental.

