May 31, 2025
Breaking News BannerLocal News

Shooting At High School Graduation Ceremony Leaves One Shot, Suspect Still At Large

by Josh Williams0
ai generated, crime scene, investigation, crime, blue light, police, bokeh, criminal case, police officers, profession

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Police are on the scene of a shooting at a local high school graduation.

According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, they say dispatchers received reports of a shooting outside the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum shortly before 10:00 p.m.

That’s where the Coliseum was hosting the Wayne High School Graduation Ceremony.

So far officials say there is one confirmed victim. Though the condition remains unknown at this time.

Law enforcement say the suspect is still at large.

 

Related posts

Carroll High School Teens Win Award for Anti-Bullying Video

WOWO News

Tax Help Available To Hoosiers In Need

WOWO News

Projectile bullet strikes woman in head on Fourth of July

Brooklyne Beatty

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.