Shooting At High School Graduation Ceremony Leaves One Shot, Suspect Still At Large

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Police are on the scene of a shooting at a local high school graduation.

According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, they say dispatchers received reports of a shooting outside the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum shortly before 10:00 p.m.

That’s where the Coliseum was hosting the Wayne High School Graduation Ceremony.

So far officials say there is one confirmed victim. Though the condition remains unknown at this time.

Law enforcement say the suspect is still at large.