FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The victim of a fatal Fort Wayne fire has been identified.

The fire happened on Friday, May 23 at an apartment in the 1200 block of Columbia Street. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death of the individual, identified as 69-year-old Edward Eugene Ward, was ruled an accident after the coroner’s report stated his cause of death was smoke inhalation and thermal burns.