Disaster Declaration Requested

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Gov. Mike Braun has requested financial help from the federal government because of the recent storms, floods and tornadoes.

Braun has requested a presidential disaster declaration, through FEMA, said the Indiana Dept. of Homeland Security. That is mainly for federal assistance for the storms from March 30 through April 9.

That event included the tornadoes in Carmel and Brownsburg.

The request will be reviewed by FEMA, which will send a recommendation to Pres. Trump.

“This request is not a guarantee of federal assistance, but if approved, additional federal resources could be brought in to help the recovery efforts,” said Indiana’s DHS.

In the meantime, disaster assistance for uninsured or underinsured homeowners is available for the March 1 mine collapse in Chandler, severe storms on March 12 and 19, and March 30-April 2. That is capped at $2,000.