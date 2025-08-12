Shooting In Marion Injures Three

MARION, Ind. (WOWO) — The Marion Police Department says an investigation is underway after three people were hurt in a shooting on Monday at the Greentree West Apartments.

The department says officers were called about a shooting on Monday at 307 North Greentree Drive. When police arrived, they found two gunshot victims, according to our partners in news at 21ALIVE.

They say one man was found in the entryway of the apartment building with at least two gunshot wounds. He was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officers say.

A second man was found inside the doorway of an apartment with two gunshot wounds and an AR-15 style rifle on the floor next to him, police say.

Officers at the scene were then told that a third man was also shot during the incident, and was driven to a hospital in critical condition before being taken to a Fort Wayne hospital. Detectives searched the vehicle he was taken to the hospital in, finding a gun inside.

A 7-year-old was also inside the apartment at the time of the shooting but was not hurt, police say. Another witness of the shooting told police that he ran off with a handgun and threw it away, later taking officers to the trash can where they recovered the gun.

Someone living in a nearby apartment told officers one shot went through their couch and grazed one person in the back, but the bullet did not penetrate the skin, police say.

When police searched the apartment where the shooting happened, they found a second AR-15 style rifle and several shell casings from a 9mm and a .223 firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 765-662-8477 or use the p3 Tips app.