Ohio Data Center Taxes

OHIO, (WOWO) — Both Republicans and Democrat Legislators say that it’s time to rein in the incentives offered to businesses and facilities that use large volumes of electricity according to WOSU.

House Bill 96 already attempted to do that but was ultimately vetoed by Governor Mike DeWine.

One thing that did stand was a tariff on the electricity itself for data centers.

All data centers in Ohio will have to pay for a minimum of 85 percent of the electricity per month they say they’ll use whether they use that much or not.