FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Details are pending investigation – Fort Wayne Police were called to a home in the 1200 of Fayette Drive just before 8 0 Clock last night on reports of a shooting.

Responding officers found that a female juvenile was suffering from gunshot wounds – she was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department, Crime Stoppers or use the P-3 App.