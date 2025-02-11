Fort Wayne Woman Jailed Following Fraud And Child Abuse Charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — After more than two years of investigation, Fort Wayne Police arrested Katherine Jackson on charges of fraud and child abuse.

It all began in August of 2022 when police were alerted to the case, however, there was not enough evidence to bring charges initially.

Jackson allegedly told people that her child was terminally ill to solicit financial support – even though the child was not.

She also reportedly bilked charities including Go Fund Me and the Make a Wish Foundation.

The child was removed from Jackson’s custody and placed in foster care where the child’s health improved.

Child abuse specialists from two children’s hospitals as well as the State of Indiana assisted detectives in making the case.

Katherine Jackson is in jail awaiting trial.