Three Rivers Festival Canceled for 2025 – Will it Return in 2026?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Three Rivers Festival has been canceled for 2025 after the board raised less than one percent of the 450-thousand dollar crowdfunding goal and voted to file bankruptcy – citing debt run up and challenges from last year’s event.

21-Alive reports that organizers will attempt to bring the festival back in 2026 with a strategy involving more volunteer workers, less marketing and entertainment that aligns with expected revenue. Discussion also is centering around decreasing the overall length of the Festival from it’s current nine days with one board member saying that’s just too long. Many are also calling for a change in leadership.