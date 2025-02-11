February 11, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

Three Rivers Festival Canceled for 2025 – Will it Return in 2026?

by Brian Davis0
(Photo Supplied/Three Rivers Festival)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Three Rivers Festival has been canceled for 2025 after the board raised less than one percent of the 450-thousand dollar crowdfunding goal and voted to file bankruptcy – citing debt run up and challenges from last year’s event.

21-Alive reports that organizers will attempt to bring the festival back in 2026 with a strategy involving more volunteer workers, less marketing and entertainment that aligns with expected revenue. Discussion also is centering around decreasing the overall length of the Festival from it’s current nine days with one board member saying that’s just too long. Many are also calling for a change in leadership.

Related posts

LHN owner profitable again

Darrin Wright

PNC donates vacant building to town of Warren

WOWO News

Police: Man Donated Blood Plasma, Knew He Had HIV

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.