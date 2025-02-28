February 28, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

Shooting in Southeast Fort Wayne Leaves One Dead – UPDATED

by Brian Davis0
do not cross police barricade tape close-up photography

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An overnight shooting in Southeast Fort Wayne left a woman dead. Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 3000 block of Drexel Avenue near Oxford and Wayne Trace just after 12:30 this morning where they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers provided aid to the victim, however medics pronounced her dead at the scene just before 1-AM.

Police are interviewing residents of the area and working to secure surveillance video.

 

**UPDATE** Fort Wayne Police have arrested 22 year old Jaskaran Singh on a preliminary charge of murder in connection with this shooting.

