Indiana State Police K9 Bandit to Receive Donated Body Armor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana State Police K9 Bandit is getting an extra layer of protection thanks to a generous donation.

The bullet and stab protective vest is being provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to outfitting law enforcement dogs across the country.

Kurt and Sherry Riecken of New Haven sponsored K9 Bandit’s vest. The vest will be embroidered with the phrase, “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always,” and is expected to be delivered within ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., founded in 2009, has supplied more than 5,918 protective vests to K9 officers in all fifty states, totaling $6.9 million in donations. Each vest is U.S.-made, custom-fitted, and meets National Institute of Justice (NIJ) certification standards. The program is open to K9s that are at least 20 months old and actively serving, as well as those with expired vests.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s in the country. These donations help keep our furry, four-legged officers safe while they work alongside their human partners.