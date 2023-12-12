Shots fired near West State Plaza Monday, FWPD investigating

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after Fort Wayne police responded to reports of a shooting near the West State Plaza on the city’s northwest side.

Just after 1:30 p.m. Monday, FWPD officers responded after multiple callers told police they heard several shots fired.

Preliminary information indicates that two vehicles exchanged gunfire with each other in the plaza, then both vehicles fled the area.

Investigators are combing through witness accounts and surveillance video to piece together a picture of events.

There were no injuries reported in this incident.

All potential leads are being investigated.