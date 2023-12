VAN WERT, Ohio (WOWO) – A power outage is planned for some Van Wert residents Wednesday morning.

The outage will affect resident who live on Leeson Avenue in Van Wert.

Jay Fleming, the city’s Safety-Service Director, told the Van Wert Independent the outage is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. while crews replace poles and wires.

Affected residents have been notified, and while the length of the outage isn’t certain, Fleming noted it should be relatively short.