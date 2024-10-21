Silver Alert declared for missing Marion man

MARION, Ind. (WOWO) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Marion man.

Marion police are investigating the disappearance of 83-year-old Merrill Andrews. He’s 5 feet 6 inches tall, 170 pounds, has white hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a tan baseball cap, a blue puffy coat, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Andrews was last seen on Sunday around 4 a.m. He’s believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information, contact the Marion Police Department at 765-662-9981 or 911.