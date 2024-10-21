Banks eyes Braun’s open senate seat

STATEWIDE (NETWORK INDIANA) — With Mike Braun running for governor, that leaves a seat in the U.S. Senate from Indiana up for grabs.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN-3rd) is hoping to be the next one to fill that seat as he looks to move from one chamber to the other. He currently represents Indiana’s 3rd congressional district which encompasses parts of far northeastern Indiana including Columbia City, Fort Wayne, and Angola.

“My priorities won’t be different,” he said on All Indiana Politics. “But, being one of 100 and having a bigger platform and voice in Congress as a senator means I can get more done for Indiana.”

Banks has been one of the more outspoken members of the House in his eight years in the role. Having first been elected in 2016, Banks has been a staunch supporter of Trump Era policies. He hopes to cut government spending in an effort to reign in the national debt.

On the subject of abortion, Banks said he is one of the most pro-life people in Congress.”

“But, nobody is talking about a federal ban (on abortion) at the federal level,” Banks said. “We have a very strong law at the state level which I fully support.”

Banks said he’d like to see more done on the federal level to protect babies who are already born or who have survived botched abortions. He noted that the House passed the Born Alive Infant Protection Act, which was blocked by Democrats once it reached the Senate.

One of Banks’ most vocal stances has been on immigration.

“Mass deportation of illegals is something I fully support,” said Banks. “I think it’s totally feasible. The conservative estimates say 15-to-20 million illegals have come into our country since Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have become president and vice president.”

Banks is taking on Democrat Valarie McCray and Libertarian Andy Horning. Election Day is November 5th.