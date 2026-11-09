Six Ways Parents Can Get More Out of Parent-Teacher Conferences

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO). With many schools scheduling parent-teacher conferences in November, child development experts are encouraging parents to treat the meetings as an opportunity to build a stronger partnership with their children’s teachers.

Research has consistently linked parental involvement in education with better grades, fewer disciplinary problems and stronger relationships with other students according to WLNS.

Experts recommend six ways to make the most of those conversations.

First, approach the meeting as a team effort. Parents and teachers share the same goal: helping the child succeed. Treating the conference as a partnership can make it easier to discuss concerns and identify solutions.

Second, prepare a few questions ahead of time. Writing them down helps parents make sure they cover the issues that matter most during a limited meeting.

Third, look beyond grades and test scores. Ask about the child’s relationships with classmates, participation in class and general behavior throughout the school day.

Fourth, help the teacher understand the child. Parents can share information about interests, challenges, changes at home or other circumstances that might affect how the child learns or behaves in the classroom.

Fifth, find out what parents can do at home to reinforce what the teacher is working on at school. Ask what kind of support would be most helpful and how to keep progress moving between conferences.

Finally, establish the best way to stay in touch. Confirm how the teacher prefers to communicate and arrange a follow-up meeting if additional discussion is needed.

After the conference, experts also recommend talking with the child about what was discussed. Parents should share both positive feedback and any concerns, then give the child an opportunity to respond.

The goal is to make sure parents, teachers and students understand what is going well, what needs attention and how everyone can work together moving forward.