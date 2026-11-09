Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome Rising as Marijuana Use and THC Potency Increase

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO). Federal health officials are reporting a sharp increase in cannabis hyperemesis syndrome, a condition linked to marijuana use that can cause intense nausea, abdominal pain and repeated vomiting.

The symptoms are sometimes described as “scromiting,” a combination of screaming and vomiting that reflects the severity of the episodes. Some patients try to ease the discomfort with prolonged hot showers or baths.

An emergency medicine physician at University of Michigan Health says the increase appears to coincide with wider marijuana use and a significant rise in the potency of cannabis products.

Dr. Uren says cannabis hyperemesis syndrome has become the most common cannabis-related condition seen in the emergency department according to News10 Lansing.

The condition can be difficult to predict. Researchers do not fully understand why some marijuana users develop the syndrome while others do not.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found higher proportions of cases among patients between the ages of 15 and 24.

Health officials say the findings add to concerns about the effects of increasingly potent marijuana products, particularly among younger users.