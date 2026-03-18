Skeletal Remains Found in Spy Run Creek Still Unidentified

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) The Allen County Coroner’s Office says skeletal remains discovered over the weekend in Spy Run Creek are still unidentified. The remains were located Saturday afternoon near the Costco parking lot off Value Drive, officials said.

At this time, investigators have not confirmed whether the remains are human. Police are continuing their investigation to determine how long the remains may have been in the creek and the circumstances surrounding their discovery. No additional information has been released as authorities work to gather more details.

Officials urge anyone with information about the area or recent activity near the creek to contact local law enforcement to assist in the investigation.