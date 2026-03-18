Indiana Sees Surge in AI-Generated Child Sexual Abuse Reports

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) Indiana law enforcement agencies are confronting a dramatic increase in cases involving AI-generated child sexual abuse material, creating significant challenges for already overburdened departments. Reports of this type of illegal content rose from 4,700 in 2023 to more than one million during the first nine months of 2025, according to local prosecutors.

Officials say the rapid proliferation of AI-generated material has complicated investigations, as departments struggle to identify and track offenders. Prosecutors told local media that additional funding and resources are urgently needed to investigate and prosecute individuals who create, share, or possess illegal content.

Authorities also point to the role of technology companies, suggesting that firms developing AI tools should contribute to law enforcement efforts. This includes helping identify illicit material, remove it from online platforms, and assist with forensic investigations.

The surge in AI-generated abuse material highlights the growing challenges posed by artificial intelligence in criminal activity. Prosecutors say that without expanded support and collaboration with the tech industry, law enforcement may continue to face significant hurdles in protecting children and holding offenders accountable.