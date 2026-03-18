March 18, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

19-Year-Old Charged After Fort Wayne Shooting

by Brian Ford0
A blurry photo of a street light at night

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) A 19-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting investigation that began when a victim arrived at a Fort Wayne hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officers were called to the hospital just before 11:30 a.m. on March 17, where they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot injury. Detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Homicide Unit responded and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

During the investigation, detectives identified Kyzier Powell as a suspect. Authorities say the Homicide Task Force was activated, and Powell was located shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Robinwood Drive.

Police say Powell was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Allen County Jail, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

He is being held on preliminary charges of battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness for shooting into an inhabited dwelling. The investigation remains ongoing.

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